LONDON Oct 10 LMS Capital's independent non-executive directors have failed to reach a deal with chairman Robert Rayne over a break-up of the company, although the directors said LMS Capital had to change its business strategy.

Last month, LMS said it had received an approach by Rayne, and certain members of the Rayne Concert Party together representing approximately 35 percent of the company's shares, requesting that LMS be broken up in the short term.

However, LMS's independent directors said they had failed to reach a deal over a break-up due to price issues.

"The Independent Committee has sought to structure an exit for the Concert Party, but it has not been possible to establish a price at which the Concert Party would be willing to sell its holding and at which a buyer or buyers for those shares could be found in current market conditions," they said in a statement.

"The Independent Committee has concluded that, whilst it has every confidence in the incumbent management team led by Glenn Payne, it would be in the interests of shareholders as a whole for a new strategy to be implemented which would require the company's portfolio to be realised in an orderly manner," they added.

"The company will be writing to shareholders shortly to table resolutions to approve the orderly wind-down and to address the composition of the board so as to ensure its full independence as it supervises the wind-down," added John Barnsley, who heads up the LMS Capital independent committee.

LMS Capital shares closed at 57 pence on Friday, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 155 million pounds ($242 million).

