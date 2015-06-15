BRIEF-U.S. SEC charges Credit Suisse, former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
* U.S. SEC - SEC charges Credit Suisse and Former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
June 15 Lincoln Financial Network, the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group, said it made four appointments in its channel insurance sales team.
The company appointed Brian Cowhey, Duane Flynn, Austin Peterson and Gary Ward as regional sales directors of the team in the United States to deepen existing adviser relationships, Lincoln Financial said in a statement. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
BRASILIA, April 4 Brazil's lower house of Congress voted on Tuesday to give cities greater power to regulate ride-hailing app Uber and other transportation apps, paving the way for local governments to charge taxes, require insurance and pension benefits for drivers.
