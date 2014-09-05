Sept 5 Liaoning Cheng Da Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.4 billion yuan (228.01 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says proceeds will be used for oil shale projects in Xinjiang

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nzVlOO; bit.ly/1qBpbWu

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1400 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)