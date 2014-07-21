By Steve Quinn
| JUNEAU, Alaska, July 21
Exxon Mobil Corp
, its partners and the state of Alaska are seeking
federal permission to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a
multibillion-dollar project that includes an 800-mile pipeline
cutting across the state from Alaska's North Slope, the group
said on Monday.
The development is part of a series of recent steps taken to
eventually market 35 trillion cubic feet of North Slope reserves
with project costs ranging from $45 billion to $65 billion.
The moves follow a decades-long effort that had stalled,
either from drastic global market changes, such as the infusion
of shale natural gas throughout the Lower 48, or political
logjams.
"Filing of an export application is a critical step in
commercializing North Slope natural gas," Steve Butt, an Exxon
Mobil employee who serves as the senior project manager, said in
a statement.
The group, made up of North Slope leaseholders Exxon,
ConocoPhillips, BP Plc , pipeline company
TransCanada Corp and the state, earlier this month
signed a joint venture agreement to begin investing millions
into preliminary engineering work for the next 18 months.
In April, the state's Legislature solidly backed Governor
Sean Parnell's plan to work with the industry on a project
development contract.
The group filed the permit with the U.S. Department of
Energy late on Friday, asking permission to export 20 million
metric tons of LNG annually to existing free trade and non
free-trade countries.
Most of the public discussion has called for the gas to tap
in to Asia's rising demand for LNG and be available in the
mid-2020s, according to state projections.
The permit seeks approval for 30 years of exports dating
from when the gas is first shipped or 12 years from when
permission is granted, whichever comes first.
The 212-page application calls the development the "largest
integrated gas/LNG project of its kind ever designed and
constructed."
In addition to the 42-inch diameter, 800 mile-long line from
the North Slope to an LNG plant and terminal in Cook Inlet, the
project would feature a North Slope gas treatment plant, a
58-mile line from the Point Thomson gas field to the east of
Prudhoe Bay.
"Alaska's LNG Project is on the right track with hundreds of
Alaskans out in the field this summer working to secure permits
and hundreds more working to refine the engineering and design
challenges of the project," Parnell said.
