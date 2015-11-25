LONDON Nov 25 BG Group has started
commercial operations at the second train at its Queensland
Curtis LNG (QCLNG) plant and has taken full control of both
trains and associated facilities at the Australian site, the
company said on Wednesday.
"With both trains now fully operational, QCLNG adds
significant volumes and flexibility to our liquefied natural gas
(LNG) shipping and marketing portfolio," BG Group's Chief
Executive Helge Lund said in a statement.
BG Group said that its Australian subsidiary has assumed
control of Train 2 from Bechtel Australia, which built the
plant.
The project is expected to produce enough LNG to load about
10 vessels a month by mid-2016, equivalent to exporting around
eight million tonnes of LNG a year, the company added.
BG Group is one of Australia's leading natural gas explorers
and producers, supplying gas to the domestic market and LNG
internationally. The company is also building an LNG plant on
Curtis Island, off Gladstone in central Queensland.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)