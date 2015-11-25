LONDON Nov 25 BG Group has started commercial operations at the second train at its Queensland Curtis LNG (QCLNG) plant and has taken full control of both trains and associated facilities at the Australian site, the company said on Wednesday.

"With both trains now fully operational, QCLNG adds significant volumes and flexibility to our liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping and marketing portfolio," BG Group's Chief Executive Helge Lund said in a statement.

BG Group said that its Australian subsidiary has assumed control of Train 2 from Bechtel Australia, which built the plant.

The project is expected to produce enough LNG to load about 10 vessels a month by mid-2016, equivalent to exporting around eight million tonnes of LNG a year, the company added.

BG Group is one of Australia's leading natural gas explorers and producers, supplying gas to the domestic market and LNG internationally. The company is also building an LNG plant on Curtis Island, off Gladstone in central Queensland.

