April 16 Cheniere Energy has secured $4
billion in financing for its proposed liquefied natural gas
export plant in Louisiana, it said Monday, bringing it closer to
building the first project of its kind in the United States in
nearly 50 years.
Houston-based Cheniere has received debt financing from
eight banks, the proceeds from which will be used to build an
LNG plant at Sabine Pass that will chill cheap U.S. natural gas
to a liquid for shipping overseas by 2015, pending regulatory
approval.
"Obtaining financing is one of the last steps to complete
before proceeding with the construction of the first two
liquefaction trains being developed at the Sabine Pass LNG
terminal," Cheniere Chief Executive Charif Souki said in a
statement.
The banks involved in financing are Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Credit
Suisse Securities, HSBC, J.P. Morgan Securities
, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, and SG
Americas Securities.
Cheniere is now awaiting final environmental approval, which
could come as early as this week when the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission takes a vote on whether to pass the
project. The company already has government approval to ship gas
overseas.
Natural gas in Europe and Asia is up to seven times more
expensive than the United States where record production from
newly developed shale deposits has pushed prices to 10-year
lows.
Customers across the globe -- from Europe to India to South
Korea -- have signed up for supply from Sabine Pass. In
February, private equity firm Blackstone Group LP said it
would invest $2 billion in Cheniere Energy Partners to help fund
the plant's construction.
The project has been in the limelight in recent months as
consumers and gas producers debate the benefits and drawbacks of
exporting an abundant domestic resource. The U.S. government
said in January that exporting natural gas could add between 3
and 9 percent a year to prices over the next two decades.
(Reporting By Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore and Edward
McAllister in New York, editing by Dave Zimmerman)