* Cheniere to supply 3.5 mln tonnes a year to BG
* Deal runs for 20 years, with possible 10-yr extension
* Cheniere shares jump 50 pct to a three-month high
* Consumer groups express opposition to LNG export
(Recasts, adds quote from US consumer group)
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, Oct 26 Britain's BG Group BG.L took
the lead in a race to export liquefied natural gas from the
United States on Wednesday, inking a landmark $8 billion deal
to open a new chapter in the shale gas revolution that has
redefined global markets.
The 20-year deal, under which Cheniere Energy (LNG.A) will
supply leading LNG trader BG Group with gas to ship across the
globe, will help Cheniere secure financing to build the first
U.S. export terminal in nearly 50 years at Sabine Pass in
Louisiana. The plant could be online as early as 2015.
Shares in Cheniere surged 50 percent on news of the
agreement, which is a milestone for a U.S. natural gas market
that has been turned upside down by the discovery of a
century's worth of cheap shale reserves.
The wash of domestic shale gas hitting U.S. markets has
sent prices plummeting over the last four years. Concerns the
fledgling movement to export LNG -- which is natural gas cooled
to a liquid for transport overseas -- could drive up U.S.
prices has spurred opposition from consumer groups.
"This is clearly the most bullish sign for U.S. LNG exports
that we have seen," said Nikos Tsafos, analyst at PFC Energy in
Washington, D.C.
"Much of the industry has been very skeptical about US LNG
exports. Now here is a world-class LNG player who is saying, we
looked at the economics and they can work," he added.
Cheniere will receive $410 million a year from BG for
access to the plant, which could reverse the fortunes of a
company which bet that the United States would be a major
importer of LNG. Cheniere built Sabine Pass for imports in
2008, but those quickly dried up as demand slowed and prices
tanked.
Under Wednesday's deal, Cheniere will sell 3.5 million
tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas to BG for 20 years,
with a potential 10 year extension.
WORRY OF EXPORT BINGE
Record U.S. natural gas production, thanks to new drilling
techniques, has led to a series of rival export proposals all
hoping to sell LNG to higher paying, thirsty markets in Asia
and Europe.
Five projects across the United States and two in western
Canada have applied for construction and export licenses,
seeking long term deals predominantly with buyers in Asia where
prices are four times higher than those in the United States.
See FACTBOX: [ID:nS1E78P0MZ]
Together, the planned U.S. terminals could export nearly 8
billion cubic feet of gas by the end of decade, which amounts
to about 12 percent of daily U.S. production.
"The United States is probably going to end up being a
major exporter of natural gas in the coming years," said Phil
Flynn, analyst with PFGBest Research in Chicago.
The rash of planned export projects has raised concern that
the United States will ship out a valuable resource that could
otherwise be consumed at home, potentially in transport to
reduce reliance on oil imports.
BG Group, one of the world's biggest LNG players, has
access to import markets across the globe: last year it
exported LNG to 19 different countries, its website said.
Anywhere from Japan to China to Chile could soon be importing
U.S. gas.
"As natural gas leaves America, it is going to drive up the
price here," said Dave Schryver, vice president of the American
Public Gas Association. "We have a unique opportunity and we
would like to see the gas used here as opposed to abroad."
HUB PREMIUM
Sabine Pass will have an initial capacity to export 9
million tonnes per year. Cheniere expects to announce another
supply deal soon, Chief Executive Charif Souki told Reuters.
Cheniere will sell the LNG to BG for 115 percent of U.S.
benchmark Henry Hub prices, plus a $2.25 premium.
"The 15 percent will be used for fuel and sourcing the gas,
so we will make $2.25 (per million British thermal units),"
Souki said.
"We haven't decided where we will source the gas from. It
will either be from the market or through a supply deal," he
said.
Cheniere has approval to ship LNG abroad and is now waiting
for a construction license at Sabine Pass, which will source
gas from prolific shale fields in the southern United States.
While U.S. gas prices has fallen under the weight of ample
supply, Asian gas prices have rocketed more than 50 percent
since March, when an earthquake knocked out a large portion of
Japan's nuclear power supply and raised LNG imports.
Asian spot LNG prices are now around $17 per million
British thermal units, compared to less than $4 in the United
States, making export a viable option.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Moustakis; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)