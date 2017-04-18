BRIEF-AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO MAXIMUM OF $10 MLN
* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"Restart activities are underway on Gorgon Train Two. We continue to produce LNG from Trains One and Three and load LNG cargoes," the spokeswoman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
Chevron temporarily suspended production at its Train Two facility in late March. (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)