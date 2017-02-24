BRIEF-SPI Energy announces substitution listing plan
* SPI Energy Co Ltd says has had discussions with Nasdaq seeking to list ordinary shares for trading in substitution for its American depositary shares
SINGAPORE Feb 24 Chevron has temporarily suspended production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its Gorgon Train Two production line in Australia, a company spokesman said in an email statement on Friday.
"Train Two production has been temporarily suspended to undertake minor maintenance," the spokesman said, without providing further details on when Chevron plans to restart the production line.
The Gorgon project continues to load LNG cargoes as production at Train One continues, the Chevron statement said.
"Train Three construction is complete and we are well into start-up and commissioning activities," Chevron said, without specifying details about the exact timeline for the commencement of production. (Reporting by Mark Tay in SINGAPORE and Oleg Vukmanovic in MILAN; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Bold Ventures Inc - reports that option to earn up to a 60% interest in lac surprise project has terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
