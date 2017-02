TOKYO Feb 10 Japan's third-biggest utility Chubu Electric Power Co said it signed a contract on Friday with BP Singapore, a wholly-owned unit of BP , to buy a total of about 8 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over 16 years starting April 2012.

The cargoes will originate from LNG sources that the BP group owns worldwide, Chubu said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)