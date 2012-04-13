* Four swap contracts being offered globally
* Sign of growing spot LNG market
NEW YORK, April 13 CME Group will launch the
world's first swap contracts for liquefied natural gas (LNG) on
Monday as spot trade in the fuel grows, it said in a note this
week.
Previously traded under long-term contracts by a few major
gas producers and their customers, the LNG market has
transformed in recent years as banks and trading houses carve
their own niche in the burgeoning market.
Demand for the fuel, which is shipped in specially designed
tankers, is on the rise, particularly in Asia, as the
fast-growing economies of India and China look for imports to
make up for domestic supply shortfalls.
Short term activity has grown significantly and trades have
become more complex in recent years. It is not uncommon for
traders to divert tankers mid-route, seeking higher-paying
opportunities as they arise.
The four new swap contracts will be referenced against price
indicator ICIS Heren's indexes in East Asia, Iberia, the
Mediterranean and Northwest Europe and will allow parties to
hedge their exposure to volatile LNG prices.
Prices rocketed this year after Japan, the world's largest
LNG importer, shut nearly all its nuclear reactors after the
March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, increasing its demand for LNG
in power generation.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Alden Bentley)