LONDON, Sept 8 A third cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will arrive at the Gate import terminal in the Netherlands in the first week of October, the first delivery under a long-term deal between Spain's Iberdrola and Denmark's DONG Energy , a trader with knowledge of the deal said.

Iberdrola will most probably supply the LNG from its capacity at Norway's Snoehvit liquefaction plant, the trader said.

Under the terms of the deal, DONG Energy will pay less than the domestic cost of gas at the Dutch hub, giving it the chance to turn a profit, he said.

German utility RWE and Austrian trader Econgas recently delivered one cargo apiece into the terminal. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)