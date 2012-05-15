* Excelerate plans first US floating LNG export plant
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, May 15 Two North American liquefied
natural gas export plants were announced on Tuesday, joining a
lengthening list of projects aimed at shipping surplus gas
overseas.
Excelerate Energy, the U.S. liquefied natural gas company
founded by Oklahoma billionaire George Kaiser, plans to develop
the country's first floating LNG export plant off the Gulf
Coast, while energy major Royal Dutch Shell has
partnered with Asian buyers to build a plant in western Canada.
The two projects add to 10 others announced in North America
over the last few years as a huge supply surge from shale
deposits floods the market and pushes prices far below levels in
Europe and Asia.
The export of LNG, which is natural gas cooled to a liquid
for shipping, marks a stark turnaround for North American energy
companies, which 10 years ago were scrambling to build import
terminals before shale gas production unlocked potentially
decades of supplies.
It has sparked a political debate in the United States about
exporting cheap resources that could be used domestically. The
Obama administration said on Mo nday that it does not oppose U.S.
LNG exports, though it will depend on an official analysis to
guide its decision on whether to allow more gas projects to
proceed.
But Canada, whose vast gas reserves are stranded without
demand from the amply-supplied United States, is racing to find
needy buyers in Asia willing to pay dearly for the fuel. LNG
prices in Asia are at four-year highs of about $18 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu), while U.S. benchmark prices
languish around $2.50 mmBtu, weighed down by oversupply.
Already in Canada the Kitimat LNG project and the BC LNG
Co-op have export licenses in place. In the United States, only
Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass project has full export approval.
EXCELERATE AND LNG CANADA
Excelerate's Lavaca Bay LNG project off Texas, expected to
start exporting by 2017, would initially have the capacity to
ship 3 million to 4 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG, or
0.4-0.5 billion cubic feet per day of gas, Excelerate said in a
statement. It could be expanded to 8 mtpa, or about 1 percent of
daily U.S. supply.
The relatively small size of the floating liquefaction
project, compared to an onshore site, could speed up
construction, which is expected to take just 44 months,
according to Excelerate. Most LNG projects take at least four
years to build.
Meanwhile, Royal Dutch Shell and partners from
China, South Korea and Japan said on Tuesday they are planning a
multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas plant on Canada's West
Coast that could ship gas to Asia by the end of the decade.
Shell, along with PetroChina, Kogas and
Mitsubishi Corp, will study a liquefaction plant at
Kitimat, British Columbia, that would initially include two
units with capacity of 6 million tonnes annually each, or a
total of 2 billion cubic feet a day.
The proposal follows others for Kitimat, which looks set to
become a major Pacific Rim export hub for gas produced from the
massive Horn River and Montney shale gas formations in British
Columbia.
