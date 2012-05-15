* Excelerate plans first US floating LNG export plant
* Shell and Asian partners plan British Columbia project
* Twelve North American natural gas projects planned
(Adds Shell Canada president comments, details)
By Edward McAllister and Jeffrey Jones
NEW YORK/CALGARY, May 15 Energy companies
announced two multibillion-dollar North American liquefied
natural gas export plants on Tuesday, adding to a lengthening
list of projects aimed at shipping surplus gas overseas to take
advantage of more lucrative markets.
Excelerate Energy, the U.S. liquefied natural gas company
founded by Oklahoma billionaire George Kaiser, plans to develop
the country's first floating LNG export plant off the Gulf
Coast, while Royal Dutch Shell has partnered with Asian
buyers to build a plant in western Canada.
The two projects add to 10 others in various stages of
development in North America over the last few years as a huge
supply surge from shale deposits floods the market and pushes
prices far below levels in Europe and Asia.
The export of LNG, which is natural gas cooled to a liquid
for shipping, marks a stark turnaround for North American energy
companies, which 10 years ago were scrambling to build import
terminals before shale gas production unlocked decades of
supplies.
It has sparked a political debate in the United States over
whether cheap resources would be better used domestically. The
Obama administration said on Monday that it does not oppose U.S.
LNG exports, though it will depend on an official analysis to
guide its decision on whether to allow more gas projects to
proceed.
But Canada, whose vast gas reserves in British Columbia are
stranded without demand from the amply-supplied United States,
is racing to find needy buyers in Asia willing to pay dearly for
the fuel. British Columbia Premier Christy Clark has identified
LNG exports as a major economic opportunity and job creator in
Canada's westernmost province.
"Canada is a lot more open to exports than the United
States. The U.S. market is bigger and there is more potential
for that gas to serve domestic needs - more than in British
Columbia," said John Malone, analyst at Global Hunter Securities
in New York.
Shell, along with PetroChina, South Korea's
Kogas and Mitsubishi Corp, will study a
liquefaction plant at Kitimat, British Columbia, that would
initially include two units with capacity of 6 million tonnes
annually each, or a total of 2 billion cubic feet a day.
RUSH TO KITIMAT
It could be in service by the end of the decade, pending
regulatory approvals. Called LNG Canada, it is the third major
plant to be announced on the West Coast port in recent years,
following Kitimat LNG, led by Apache Corp, and BC LNG
Export Co-operative, both of which have export licenses.
Others are in the study stage at Kitimat, which looks set to
become a major supply hub for the Pacific Rim.
In the United States, only Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass
project has full export approval.
Lorraine Mitchelmore, president of Shell's Canadian
division, said it is unlikely that the rush to build LNG plants
on the West Coast will mean a saturated market, with Asian
economies, the world's fastest growing, as the target markets.
Meanwhile, fast-advancing shale gas recovery technology can
unlock gas reserves in Western Canada of as much as 200 trillion
cubic feet, Mitchelmore said. British Columbia's supply sources
include the massive Horn River and Montney shale gas formations.
"So we see an incredible demand and a very competitive
supply here in western Canada, so we see a huge opportunity to
supply this competitive gas," she told Reuters.
LNG Canada will negotiate with a third party to build and
own a pipeline to connect the supply to the plant, she said.
LNG prices in Asia are at four-year highs of about $18 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu), while U.S. benchmark
prices languish around $2.50 mmBtu, weighed down by oversupply.
"Given where the Canadian gas reserves are, especially Horn
River, they are unlikely to make any money in the U.S. gas
Excelerate's Lavaca Bay LNG project off Texas, expected to
start exporting by 2017, would initially have the capacity to
ship 3 million to 4 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG, or
0.4-0.5 billion cubic feet per day of gas, Excelerate said in a
statement. It could be expanded to 8 mtpa, or about 1 percent of
daily U.S. supply.
The relatively small size of the floating liquefaction
project, compared to an onshore site, could speed up
construction, which is expected to take just 44 months,
according to Excelerate. Most LNG projects take at least four
years to build.
