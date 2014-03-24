March 24 The U.S. Department of Energy on Monday gave Veresen Inc approval to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Jordan Cove LNG plant in Coos Bay, Oregon, to countries with which the United States does not have a free trade agreement, removing a key hurdle for the project to go ahead. The conditional approval would allow LNG exports of 0.8 billion cubic feet per day from the Oregon terminal for up to 20 years, potentially to importers across Asia. This is the seventh project approval to export from the United States to LNG importers across the globe and comes as U.S. output hits record highs. The project, the first U.S. West Coast project outside Alaska to receive DOE approval, is expected online in 2017, pending construction approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The debate surrounding LNG exports from the United States has intensified in recent weeks. Tensions in Ukraine have spurred U.S. officials to press the government to speed up exports of U.S. natural gas to Europe as Russia takes control of Crimea. It is unlikely that Jordan Cove, situated on the U.S. West Coast, would help supply Europe, however. The next project on the list for approval is LNG Development Company's Oregon LNG project. Last month, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) approved LNG exports from Sempra Energy's Cameron terminal in Louisiana, the sixth of its kind since 2011. Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass project in Louisiana was the first to receive approval in 2011 and is the only plant under construction. Below is a table showing the proposed and potential LNG export plants in North America according to FERC. Capacity is in billion cubic feet per day (*indicates project has received DOE, non-free trade agreement approval). Approved by FERC Project State Company Start Up Capacity *Sabine Pass Louisiana Cheniere Energy 2015 2.6 Proposed to FERC *Freeport LNG Texas Freeport LNG/FLNG 2015 1.8 Liquefaction *Lake Charles Louisiana Southern Union-Trunkline TBD 2 LNG *Cove Point Maryland Dominion 2016 0.77 *Hackberry Louisiana Sempra-Cameron LNG 2018 1.7 *Coos Bay Oregon Jordan Cove Energy Project 2017 0.9 Elba Island Georgia Southern LNG Company TBD 0.35 Lavaca LNG Texas Excelerate Liquefaction 2017 1.38 Magnolia LNG Louisiana LNG Limited 2017 1.07 Sabine Pass, TX Texas ExxonMobil-Golden Pass 2018 2.1 Corpus Christi Texas Cheniere Energy 2017 2.1 Plaquemines Parish Louisiana CE FLNG 2018 1.07 Astoria Oregon Oregon LNG 2017 1.3 Sabine Pass, LA Louisiana Sabine Pass Liquefaction 2017 1.3 (expansion) Potential U.S. Project Sites Cameron Parish Louisiana Gasfin Development TBD 0.2 Brownsville Texas Gulf Coast LNG Export TBD 2.8 Pascagoula Mississippi Gulf LNG Liquefaction TBD 1.5 Cameron Parish Louisiana Venture Global TBD 0.7 Cameron Parish Louisiana Waller LNG Services TBD 0.16 Ingleside Texas Pangea LNG 2018 1.09 Proposed Canadian Sites Kitimat British Columbia Apache Canada 2015 0.7 Douglas Island British Columbia BC LNG Export Cooperative 2014 0.25 Kitimat British Columbia LNG Canada 2020 3.2 Potential Canadian Project Sites Prince Rupert Island British Columbia BG Group 2021 4.2 Goldboro LNG Nova Scotia Pieridae Energy Canada 2020 0.7 Melford Nova Scotia H-Energy 2020 1.8 Prince Rupert Island British Columbia Pacific Northwest LNG TBD 2.5 Prince Rupert Island British Columbia ExxonMobil-Imperial TBD 3.8 Squamish British Columbia Woodfibre LNG Export TBD 0.3 (Reporting by Edward McAllister and Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Tom Brown)