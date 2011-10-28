* Comes after BG-Cheniere announces export deal
* Will also look at Alaska pipeline issue-Murkowski
WASHINGTON Oct 28 The global market for the
U.S. bounty of natural gas and the government's role in
permitting the exports will come under scrutiny from a panel of
U.S. senators next month.
The Nov. 8 hearing of the Senate Energy Committee comes on
the heels of the announcement that Cheniere Energy (LNG.A) will
build an export terminal for liquefied natural gas in an $8
billion, 20-year deal with Britain's BG Group BG.L
The committee has not yet announced who will speak at the
hearing, a spokeswoman said.
New drilling techniques have unlocked vast reserves of
natural gas in the United States, driving down domestic prices
for the fuel and raising prospects for exports. But consumer
groups have said they worry exports could boost prices for
users at a time when the economy is struggling to recover.
Five projects across the United States have applied for
construction and export licenses, seeking long-term deals
predominantly with buyers in Asia where prices are four times
higher than those in the United States. [ID:nS1E78P0MZ]
Together, the planned U.S. terminals could export nearly 8
billion cubic feet of gas by the end of the decade, which
amounts to about 12 percent of daily U.S. production.
The boom in natural gas production in the lower 48 states
has also affected plans to build a pipeline from Alaska's North
Slope, and this week the state said it is examining exports to
Asia. [ID:nN1E79Q2DR]
Senator Lisa Murkowski, the ranking Republican on the
Energy Committee, said the pipeline debate in her home state of
Alaska will be part of the Nov. 8 hearing.
"The world is seeing massive changes in terms of natural
gas supply and markets, and Alaskans must be able to adjust to
those changes," Murkowski said in a statement.
