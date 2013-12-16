* GTT has majority of market for LNG tanker hull linings
* Firm seen worth up to 1.8 bln euros, IPO due February
* Fast-growing LNG market boosts GTT order book
* Korean shipyards may seek to develop competing technology
PARIS, Dec 16 French GTT, which designs hull
linings for liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, said in its
IPO prospectus on Monday it expects strong growth in the LNG
market and is confident it can stave off a threat of competition
from its own customers, the shipbuilders.
Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) chief executive Philippe
Berterottiere told reporters GTT shareholders Total
and private equity firm Hellman & Friedman plan to sell part or
all of their 30 percent stakes.
However, lead shareholder GDF Suez will hold onto
its 40 percent stake in the offer, which is expected in
February, a source close to the company added.
Berterottiere declined to provide a timing or valuation for
the initial public offer but an industry source said in June GTT
had been valued at between 1.3 and 1.8 billion euros.
In 2012 the company earned a net profit of 40 million euros
on sales of 89 million euros, according to the IPO prospectus
and GTT expects 2013 sales to more than double to 215 million
euros and sees 2014 turnover of at least 223 million euros. Net
profit should grow in line with sales and remain at about 50
percent of sales, GTT said.
The companies in the Thomson Reuters Global Oil and Gas
Transportation Services index with an
operating margin of more than 25 percent, excluding pipeline
firms, have a median price/earnings ratio of 18. That multiple
would price GTT's 2013 estimated net profit of just over 100
million euros at about 1.8 billion euros.
LNG SHIPPING FUEL
GTT's earnings can swing wildly, however. Sales fell from
251 million euros in 2008 to 75 million in 2010 and 56 million
in 2011, when GTT had a profit of just 16 million euros.
Berterottiere said that because of the long lead times in
tanker orders the full impact of the 2008 crisis did not hit
earnings until 2011.
But then the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident brought a surge
in demand for LNG shipments in Japan and Korea, while growing
U.S. shale gas exports has boosted tanker orders and there was
also growing demand for LNG as a shipping fuel.
"As environmental regulation tightens, the increased use of
LNG as a shipping fuel will boost demand for GTT's services,"
Berterottiere said.
GTT designs the double layers of insulation and thin
nickel-iron alloy Invar sheeting that line the inner hulls of
LNG tankers that ship the gas cooled to minus 163 celsius.
At the end of 2012 244 of the world's 352 LNG carriers used
GTT linings, but of the 109 carriers ordered between 2008 and
September 2013, 101 used GTT, further cutting the market share
of GTT's sole competitor, Norwegian company Moss Maritime.
GTT does not install the hull linings itself, but its 344
staff act as engineering consultants to its shipyard customers.
INDEPENDENCE
Moss, which is a part of Italy's ENI-Saipem
group, ships LNG in spherical aluminium tanks but
Berterottiere said they waste more hull space and are heavier,
which makes them about 10 percent more expensive. A 170,000
cubic metre LNG tanker costs $200-210 million, with 4 percent of
the cost due to the GTT lining.
While Moss is losing market share, GTT's customers are
trying to develop their own technology.
But Berterottiere said he was confident that gas companies
would not want to take the risk of trying other technologies and
that GTT's position, sitting between the shipyards and gas
companies, was a strength.
"The value of our company is in its independence," he said.
Nevertheless, Samsung Heavy Industries, GTT's
main customer accounting for 38 percent of sales, along with a
Korean science institute, is trying to develop its own LNG
system, the IPO document said.
Hyundai Heavy Industries, another top customer,
and South Korea's state-run gas company Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS)
are also looking at gas containment systems.
GTT made 96 percent of its 2012 sales from five Korean
shipyards, including Samsung, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering, Hyundai Heavy, Hyunday Samho Heavy
Industries and STX.
Last year three Korean shipyards considered making a joint
billion-euro bid for GTT, industry sources said, but nothing
transpired.
