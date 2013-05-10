NEW YORK May 10 Exxon Mobil and Qatar
Petroleum announced an agreement on Thursday to ship liquefied
natural gas to Britain from their proposed export plant in the
United States, offering another supply stream to the island
nation as domestic output dwindles.
Under the deal, the companies would send up to 15.6 million
tonnes of LNG each year to their South Hook terminal in Wales
from the Golden Pass plant in Texas, pending U.S. government
approval to build the plant and export LNG.
The announcement comes at the end of a torrid winter in
Britain which saw natural gas stocks fall to dangerously low
levels, causing major price spikes and calls for a more robust
supply system.
Britain has a number of LNG import terminals, but a lack of
firm, long term supply deals makes it vulnerable to sudden
shortages when shippers in the Middle East divert cargoes to
higher paying markets in Asia, especially in winter.
The South Hook terminal was underused during winter despite
higher demand.
Meanwhile, a drilling boom in the United States has pushed
production to record highs and pulled prices to decade lows,
prompting a string of export project proposals. Golden Pass was
originally built in 2010 to import LNG, but like a number of
other terminals is now filing to export after sitting idle for
nearly three years.
Export approval relies largely on the outcome of a political
debate in the United States about exporting its abundant
resources overseas that opponents say would push fuel costs
higher at home.