UPDATE 2-Oil extends declines on rising U.S. output
* OPEC cuts will quickly reduce global crude inventory -ANZ (Updates prices)
TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan's biggest city gas supplier, Tokyo Gas Co, said it has received its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from Chevron Corp's $54 billion Gorgon export facility in Australia.
The "Energy Confidence" vessel carrying about 70,000 tonnes of LNG arrived on Saturday at the company's Ohgishima LNG Terminal in Yokohama, near Tokyo, a company spokesman said on Monday.
Chubu Electric received Japan's first cargo from the project around April, a Chubu spokesman said.
Tokyo Gas signed a contract in 2009 to buy 1.1 million tonnes of LNG annually from the project for 25 years on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
Production has resumed after the world's most expensive LNG project shut down in April due to technical problems shortly after exporting its first cargo.
Gorgon is a joint venture of the Australian subsidiaries of operator Chevron with a 47.3 percent stake, ExxonMobil and Shell with 25 percent each, Osaka Gas at 1.25 percent, Tokyo Gas at 1 percent and Jera Co, the joint venture of Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, at less than 0.5 percent.
It will have the capacity to produce 15.6 million tonnes of LNG per year, after a second and third production line, known as trains, are added by 2017. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)
* OPEC cuts will quickly reduce global crude inventory -ANZ (Updates prices)
LONDON, Jan 30 Efforts to stem the world's surplus of crude oil have thus far only moderately balanced the market - but have turned typically lower-quality crude into the most sought after barrels.
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.