TOKYO, April 5 Japanese gas supplier Hokkaido Gas expects to take delivery of a first liquefied natural gas tanker at its new Ishikari LNG terminal on Oct. 7, ahead of the December start of the facility's commercial operations, the company said.

The cargo of LNG from Russia's Sakhalin would be supplied by Tokyo Gas under a term deal.

Hokkaido Gas, based on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, distributes gas to Sapporo and other major cities, will get delivery of 300,000 to 400,000 tonnes of LNG annually.

