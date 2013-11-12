By Fergus Jensen
| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Nov 12 Indonesia's overseas LNG sales
are expected to be 4 percent more than previously expected at
285 cargoes this year, boosted by higher output and a drop in
volumes set aside for domestic use, the state oil and gas
regulator SKKMigas said.
Shipments from the world's No.3 exporter of the super-cooled
fuel would however still be below last year's 318 cargoes.
Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, wants to tap
its abundant gas supply and move away from oil as it grapples
with record subsidy bills and a trade deficit resulting from
costly fuel imports.
"For 2013, the production target is 314 cargoes of LNG
originating from Arun, Bontang and Tangguh," Widhyawan
Prawiraatmadja, SKKMigas' deputy chairman for planning and
development, told Reuters in a text message on Tuesday.
Of this, 29 liquefied natural gas cargoes would be set aside
for domestic consumption this year, Prawiraatmadja said.
Indonesian LNG, produced by companies including Total
, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips and BP
, is shipped to Japan, Korea, the United States and China.
Indonesia had previously projected 2013 LNG output at 306
cargoes. Thirty two cargoes were to be set aside for domestic
use, but the country later said that three or four of these
would be sold on the spot market.
It produced 332 LNG cargoes last year, of which 14 were kept
for domestic use.
Indonesia currently consumes about 40 billion cubic metres
of gas and demand is growing by at least 10 percent annually.