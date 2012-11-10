JAKARTA Nov 10 Indonesia's Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) train 2 has been shut down during scheduled maintenance on the field's Train 1 and may not resume operations for up to two months, Indonesia's oil and gas regulator BPMigas said on Saturday.

"During the restart process for Train 1 on Tuesday, November 6, an overheating problem was found that caused a fire in the Train 2 refrigerant unit, forcing Train 2 to be shut down," BPMigas said in a statement.

It said the fire had been put out immediately and that a team from BP Tangguh and the regulator were working to find the source of the problem and resume operations as quickly as possible. The Tangguh gas field in West Papua province is managed by a consortium of companies led by BP and CNOOC Ltd., China's top offshore oil and gas producer, as well as Japan's Mitsubishi.

"We are still targetting to have Train 1 operational on Sunday," BPMigas operations chief Gde Pradnyana told Reuters.

BPMigas said it was unable to determine output affected by the shutdown.