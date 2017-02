TOKYO, March 15 Tokyo Electric Power , Tokyo Gas Co and Osaka Gas Co said on Thursday they have agreed to extend a contract from Brunei to buy liquefied natural gas but will buy less.

They agreed to buy a combined 3.4 million tonnes per year of from Brunei for 10 years from April 2013, less than the current agreement to buy a total 6.01 million tonnes per year.

