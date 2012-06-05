TOKYO, June 5 Japan's third-biggest utility,
Chubu Electric Power Co, said on Tuesday it accepted
the delivery of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker from France
for the first time on June 3.
The shipment is thought to be Japan's first LNG import from
France.
In the wake of the Fukushima nuclear crisis following last
year's earthquake and tsunami, the then-prime minister prodded
Chubu to shut its sole Hamaoka nuclear plant indefinitely due to
concerns it might also be hit by a big earthquake, prompting
Chubu to boost purchases of fossil fuels.
