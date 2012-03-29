TOKYO, March 29 Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Thursday it would start commercial operations of its first gas-fired power generation unit, with capacity of up to 590 megawatts, in December 2019, clarifying the timing.

Previously, the company whose service area covers the country's northernmost island of Hokkaido said it would start the unit's operation in the business year starting in April 2019.

The company's first power plant that uses gas from imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) as feedstock, to be built in the area of Ishikariwan Shinko port, will consist of three gas-fired units with total capacity of around 1,600 MW.

The company said it had decided to start operations of the No.2 unit in December, 2021 and the No.3 unit in 2028/29.