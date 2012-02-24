TOKYO Feb 24 Japanese utility Hokkaido
Electric Power Co said it had moved forward a schedule
for commercial operations of its first gas-fired power
generation unit, with capacity of up to 590 megawatts, by more
than nine months to the business year starting in April 2019.
The No.1 unit at a gas-fired unit, to be built in the area
of Ishikariwan Shinko port, was originally due to start up after
2021.
The company's first power plant that uses gas from imported
liquefied natural gas (LNG) as feedstock, will be composed of
three gas-fired units with total capacity of 1,600 MW.
The company said it decided to start operations of the No.2
unit in fiscal 2021/22 and the No.3 unit in 2028/29.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)