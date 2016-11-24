TOKYO Nov 24 China's gas demand will grow
significantly and may help to speed up the end of the current
global liquefied natural gas (LNG) glut, the director of the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.
China imported 1.84 million tonnes of LNG in October, up
15.1 percent from a year ago, customs data showed on Thursday.
Chinese imports over the first nine months of 2016 were 17.87
million tonnes, up 26.5 percent over the same period in 2015.
In contrast, LNG imports to Japan, the world's biggest buyer
of the fuel, dropped to 61.96 million tonnes in the first nine
months of the year, down 3.5 percent from year-ago levels.
Purchases for South Korea, the world's second-biggest LNG
importer, have also declined, falling 5.8 percent in the first
nine months of the year.
"When you look at the global energy mix today, the share of
gas is about 25 percent. And in China, it is about 5 percent.
There is a big difference there, and what we expect is the
Chinese gas market will grow significantly," IEA Executive
Director Fatih Birol told Reuters in an interview on the
sidelines of an energy conference.
China's demand could boost the market but it remains
stressed by oversupply. Mohammed al-Sada, energy minister for
top LNG exporter Qatar, on Thursday at the conference
acknowledged that the global LNG price is projected to stay
under pressure over the short- to medium-term as additional U.S.
and Australian production capacity come online.
The growth in those supplies means traditional trade flows
such as Qatari exports to Asia could end up being diverted to
other destinations, PIRA Energy's head of global gas and power,
Ira Joseph, said in an interview earlier this month.
But, Chinese consumption growth could lead to the LNG market
becoming balanced sooner, said Birol
"If we see a major increase of gas in China, this will
definitely be impacting the Asian and global gas markets given
the sheer size of China," said Birol during the interview.
"Currently we see gas glut in the market and if China's appetite
is bigger than today, it may well end up with the glut to come
to an end earlier than otherwise expected."
The deepening supply glut has reduced buyers' interest in
signing traditional long-term contract since there is little
value in committing to volume with ample supply options
available.
