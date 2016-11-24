BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 24 State-run Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) is set to provide a 200 million euro ($211 million) loan to the Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Russia led by Novatek, JBIC's Chief Executive Officer Tadashi Maeda said on Thursday, with a contract to be signed in December.
The bank is also planning to set up an investment fund with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, with each contributing half of a total of about 100 billion yen ($886 million), Maeda said, speaking to a group of reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Tokyo. ($1 = 0.9493 euros) ($1 = 112.9200 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Merchants Corporation and the Arlington Bank announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement
LONDON, Jan 25 - HSBC has appointed Iain MacKinnon as group treasurer, head of asset, liability and capital management, replacing Bryan Pascoe.