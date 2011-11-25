TOKYO Nov 25 Japan and South Korea, the world's top buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), will hold their first joint meeting on LNG policies on Nov. 28 aiming to cut import costs, a Japanese trade ministry official said on Friday.

Discussions at the meeting, to be held in Tokyo, will include whether they can jointly procure LNG and particpate in upstream projects, the official said.

Japan's demand for gas to replace lost nuclear power capacity has pushed Asian LNG spot prices LNG-AS to around $17 per million British thermal units, from around $10 before the Fukushima crisis.

Atlantic Basin prices were seen around $14 per mmBtu.

Japan accounts for 31 percent of global LNG imports, followed by South Korea's 15 percent, the official said.