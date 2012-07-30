July 30 Following is a table of customs-cleared liquefied natural gas imports for June released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Monday.

Chubu Electric Power Co accepted the delivery of a LNG tanker from France on June 3, in what is likely to be Japan's first LNG import from France.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes.

Country June Yr/Yr June June YTD Yr/Yr

list Tonnes % $/Tonne $/mmBtu Tonnes % Malaysia 1,260,705 8.4 $966 $18.61 7,984,118 0.6

Brunei 456,271 8.3 $934 $18.00 3,015,180 -1.7 Indonesia 366,839 -48.4 $1,008 $19.42 3,419,817 -38.9

Qatar 1,295,530 59.4 $963 $18.56 8,336,963 74.8

Oman 316,134 23.9 $637 $12.27 2,075,574 26.1

UAE 418,812 -22.2 $940 $18.11 2,641,198 2.4

Yemen - $0.00 232,250 255.6

Norway - $0.00 293,835

Belgium - $0.00 59,512

France 63,395 $904 $17.41 63,395

Spain 53,176 $821 $15.82 103,745

Russia 778,300 49.8 $737 $14.21 4,315,778 26.5

USA - $0.00 146,652 -11.3 Trinidad 55,605 $361 $6.96 166,436 57.4

Peru 73,953 -37.7 $975 $18.78 640,548 156.2

Brazil - $0.00 50,458

Algeria 51,967 -11.3 $888 $17.11 164,986 181.5

Egypt 169,921 $980 $18.89 671,012 128.6

Nigeria 217,849 20.5 $922 $17.76 2,508,910 362.6 Eq Guinea 192,429 62.7 $981 $18.91 1,285,952 629.2 Australia 876,009 -30.7 $823 $15.85 6,441,495 -6.6

TOTAL 6,646,895 6.7 $895 $17.24 44,617,814 18.8 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)