* Kansai's 1st purchase of Norway LNG
* Marks Japan's 4th purchase of Norway LNG cargo
* May have paid as much as $19 per mmBtu - trader
(Adds details)
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Oct 7 Kansai Electric Power Co
has bought liquefied natural gas from Norway for the first time,
a source said, a likely expensive purchase that illustrates the
lengths Japan's troubled utilities must go to in order to obtain
supplies.
Following the nuclear power disaster at Fukushima, Japan's
LNG imports have risen at a record pace as utilities ramp up
gas-fired power generation. Some 80 percent of reactors are now
off-line as public safety concerns have delayed restarts after
checks for maintenance.
A cargo of Statoil's Snohvit LNG from Norway will
arrive at the western Japan port of Himeji around Saturday, an
industry source familiar with the matter said.
It is only the fourth time that Japan has imported LNG from
Norway.
"They could have paid as much as $19 (per million British
thermal unit)," a Tokyo-based LNG trader said. "We expect the
price to rise to around $20 in the peak winter season."
Market sources have estimated Asian LNG prices for November
at $17.5 and European LNG prices at $14.
Kansai Electric, which prior to the disaster got half of its
annual power output from its nuclear plants, had a harder time
than some other utilities in meeting peak summer demand.
It burned an additional 1 million tonnes of LNG in
June-September than originally planned. It currently has only
four of its 11 reactors producing electricity.
Kansai Electric's president last month said it may
have to ask customers to conserve power again this winter.
Japan's LNG imports are set to jump 12.2 percent
to 78.6 million tonnes this year and to 81.6 million tonnes in
2012, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
Tokyo Gas and Tokyo Electric Power bought
Norwegian LNG for the first time in 2008, followed by Kyushu
Electric Power in September this year.
Japanese utilities are also buying from other
places further afield, including Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.
(Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in London Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)