TOKYO Nov 24 Pakistan LNG Ltd has received
strong interest in its tender to buy as many as 240 shipments of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) from suppliers hungry to sell gas in
an oversupplied market, a senior official told Reuters on
Thursday.
The emergence of Pakistan as a large-scale buyer is a
welcome boost in the market for the supercooled gas as demand
slows in traditional big buyers like Japan. Spot Asian LNG
prices LNG-AS have fallen by two-thirds since the beginning of
2014 as new supplies have flooded the market.
Launched earlier this month, the tender for a combination of
mid- and long-term shipments "has been extremely well received,"
said Adnan Gilani, chief operating officer of state-owned
Pakistan LNG.
"The response is beyond what we thought," the executive
said, speaking in an interview on the sidelines of an LNG
conference in Tokyo. Gilani didn't identify any of the bidding
suppliers.
The company launched its tender to purchase a combined 240
shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG),
The mid-term tender covers a period of five years and calls
for 60 shipments, while the long-term tender is for 15 years and
180 cargoes, according to information presented in the tender
documents released on the company's website earlier this month.
More than 20 global oil and gas majors and traders attended
a bidders conference held by Pakistan LNG two days ago, Gilani
said, adding as many as 10 more expressed interest without
attending. The deadline for bidding is Dec. 20, he said.
Pakistan LNG will launch a new tender for 4.5 million tonnes
of LNG "within a few months", and six months later it will seek
bids for another 4.5 million tonnes, he said.
By 2019 Pakistan, which can only meet two-thirds of its gas
demand, expects to be importing about 23 million tonnes of LNG a
year via five terminals to fuel power stations and vehicles.
"We are buying for our baseload needs," he said. "Price is
the main variable."
