By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Nov 24 The global LNG market is entering
a period of uncertainty as the current low price environment
deters investment in new supply projects, Qatar's energy
minister said on Thursday, bringing tighter supplies and price
spikes in the near future.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in Asia LNG-AS have
fallen by about 65 percent since their peak in early 2014 to
current levels of about $7.30 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu).
"While the low price and oversupplied market environment
will benefit consumers in the short term, it is also likely to
lead to a new period of market tightness and price spikes at
some point in the future," Qatari energy minister Mohammed Saleh
Abdulla Al Sada said, speaking at energy conference in Tokyo.
Prices of the super-cooled fuel are expected to stay under
pressure "over the short to medium term as additional production
capacity in the U.S. and Australia comes on line", Al Sada said.
Around 100 million tonnes a year (mtpa) of production
capacity will be added by 2020 to the current production of
about 300 mtpa, the minister said.
Qatar, currently the world's largest exporter of LNG, is
expected to lose its top position to Australia next year when
new production from the latter comes on line.
"The combined effect of the slow global economy and rising
LNG supplies will lead to an oversupplied LNG market which will
take some time to rebalance," Al Sada said.
The "uncertain environment" will curtail investment that
could restrict future supplies, investment that will be needed
to meet forecast LNG demand growth, said the Qatari minister.
The challenges posed by the supply glut and depressed prices
have also been compounded by Asian buyers' push to change
existing contract terms that include destination restrictions
and longer-term pricing.
Japan's Jera, the world's biggest LNG importer, has plans to
cut the amount of gas it buys under long-term contracts by 42
percent by 2030, while Osaka Gas may not sign new
long-term contracts for the next few years as the market shifts
towards more active spot trade.
Al Sada said, however, that such terms were necessary to
allow producers to secure investments.
