TOKYO Feb 9 Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes for Japan, the world's top buyer, rose to a two-year high in January, official data showed on Thursday.

The average price of spot LNG bought last month was $8.40 per million British thermal units, up from $8 in the previous month and the highest since January 2015, according to monthly data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)