TOKYO, Dec 9 Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot
prices for Japanese buyers fell in November after two straight
months of rises, the government said on Tuesday, as faltering
demand in Asia combined with rising supply from countries
including Australia and Russia.
Asian LNG buyers face the prospect of lower import costs
over winter for the first time since the Fukushima nuclear
disaster in 2011 due to rising supplies.
Spot LNG contracted in November for delivery to Japan
averaged $14.40 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu), down
from $15.30 a month earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry (METI) said. Cargoes arriving last month averaged
$14.30 per mmBtu, compared with $12.40 in October.
Asian spot LNG prices LNG-AS were around $9.50 per mmBtu
last week, having declined from $12.90 per mmBtu a month ago,
bucking a seasonal rise in prices at this time of the year.
Japan, which takes about a third of the world's LNG imports,
shipped in a record 87.73 million tonnes in the year through
March. The average spot price is based on about 10 percent of
the nation's purchases of the super-chilled fuel.
Japan started releasing spot LNG prices in April to add
transparency to the market amid concern about rising fuel costs
in the wake of the shutdown of nuclear plants after the
Fukushima crisis.
The METI survey looks at samples of fixed prices for LNG
sold to power companies and utilities among others, and excludes
spot deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S. natural
gas Henry Hub index.
For the monthly price report from METI, click (here)
The following table lists monthly prices for LNG in million
British thermal units for spot cargoes contracted during the
month and for those that arrived during the month.
Month Contract price Arrival price
November $14.40 $14.30
October $15.30 $12.40
September $13.20 $11.30
August $11.40 $12.50
July $11.80 $13.80
June $13.80 $15.00
May $14.80 $16.30
April $16.00 $18.30
March $18.30 n/a
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)