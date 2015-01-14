TOKYO, Jan 14 Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot
prices for Japanese buyers extended declines in December after
two previous months of gain, Japan's trade ministry said on
Wednesday, as well-stocked buyers in Asia remained mostly on the
sidelines.
Spot LNG contracted in December for delivery to Japan
averaged $11.60 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu), down
from $14.40 a month earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry (METI) said. Cargoes arriving last month averaged
$15.10 per mmBtu, compared with $14.30 in November.
Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices LNG-AS for
February fell to around $9.90 per mmBtu, down from around $10.10
the previous week.
Japan, which takes about a third of the world's LNG imports,
shipped in a record 87.73 million tonnes in the year through
March. The average spot price is based on about 10 percent of
the nation's purchases of the super-chilled fuel.
Japan started releasing spot LNG prices in April to add
transparency to the market amid concern about rising fuel costs
in the wake of the shutdown of nuclear plants after the
Fukushima crisis.
The METI survey looks at samples of fixed prices for LNG
sold to power companies and utilities among others, and excludes
spot deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S. natural
gas Henry Hub index.
The following table lists monthly prices for LNG in million
British thermal units for spot cargoes contracted during the
month and for those that arrived during the month.
Month Contract price Arrival price
Dec $11.60 $15.10
Nov $14.40 $14.30
Oct $15.30 $12.40
Sept $13.20 $11.30
Aug $11.40 $12.50
July $11.80 $13.80
June $13.80 $15.00
May $14.80 $16.30
April $16.00 $18.30
March $18.30 n/a
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)