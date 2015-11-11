TOKYO, Nov 11 Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices for delivery in October to Japan, the world's biggest buyer, rose from the lowest level since Japan's government started publishing figures last year, official data released on Wednesday showed. The average spot LNG price rose to $7.60 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) last month from $7.40 per mmBtu in September, the lowest since March last year, the trade ministry said in a release. Prices remained well below those in early 2014 as a supply glut has pushed prices steadily lower during the last year and a half. The fall was in line with benchmark Asian spot LNG prices LNG-AS, which rose to $7.10 per mmBtu at the end of October from $6.80 per mmBtu at the end of September. They were trading last week at around $7.50 per mmBtu with few cargoes changing hands. The trade ministry surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, while excluding cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index. It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers. Prices are converted to a delivery-ex ship basis. For the monthly price report from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, click (bit.ly/1Mm47k1) The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Year Month Contract price Arrival price 2015 Oct $7.60 $7.90 2015 Sept $7.40 $7.70 2015 Aug $8.10 $7.70 2015 July $7.90 n/a 2015 June $7.60 $7.60 2015 May n/a n/a 2015 April $7.60 $7.90 2015 Mar $8.00 $7.60 2015 Feb $7.60 $10.70 2015 Jan $10.20 $13.90 2014 Dec $11.60 $15.10 2014 Nov $14.40 $14.30 2014 Oct $15.30 $12.40 2014 Sept $13.20 $11.30 2014 Aug $11.40 $12.50 2014 July $11.80 $13.80 2014 June $13.80 $15.00 2014 May $14.80 $16.30 2014 April $16.00 $18.30 2014 March $18.30 n/a (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)