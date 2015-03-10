TOKYO, March 10 Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot
prices for buyers in Japan fell for the fourth straight month in
February, dropping more than a quarter to the lowest price since
the survey began last March, trade ministry data showed on
Tuesday.
Top importer Japan took in record LNG volumes in January,
and gas imports in February are expected to have held close to
those levels, but demand from other major buyers South Korea and
China has disappointed, reflecting weak overall Asian demand.
Spot LNG contracted in February for delivery to Japan
averaged $7.60 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down
from $10.20 per mmBtu a month earlier, the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry (METI) said.
Spot cargoes booked earlier and arriving last month averaged
$10.70 per mmBtu, down 23 percent from $13.90 in January.
Asian spot liquefied natural gas prices LNG-AS for April
delivery fell below $7 per mmBtu last month, trading at a
discount to Europe's benchmark UK gas hub prices,
as ample stocks, a mild winter and slowing economic growth have
dampened demand in parts of Asia.
Goldman Sachs forecast last week that Asian LNG prices would
dip to $6.25 per mmBtu in the third quarter of 2015, before
rising to $7.00 per mmBtu in 2016.
Tokyo started surveying spot LNG prices in March 2014 to add
transparency to the market amid concerns about rising fuel costs
in the wake of the shutdown of nuclear plants after the
Fukushima crisis. The average spot price is based on around 10
percent of the nation's purchases of the super-chilled fuel.
The trade ministry survey looks at samples of fixed prices
for LNG sold to power companies and utilities among others, and
excludes spot deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S.
natural gas Henry Hub index.
For the monthly price report from METI, click (here).
The following table lists monthly prices for LNG in million
British thermal units for spot cargoes contracted during the
month and for those that arrived during the month.
Year Month Contract price Arrival price
2015 Feb $7.60 $10.70
2015 Jan $10.20 $13.90
2014 Dec $11.60 $15.10
2014 Nov $14.40 $14.30
2014 Oct $15.30 $12.40
2014 Sept $13.20 $11.30
2014 Aug $11.40 $12.50
2014 July $11.80 $13.80
2014 June $13.80 $15.00
2014 May $14.80 $16.30
2014 April $16.00 $18.30
2014 March $18.30 n/a
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)