TOKYO, Sept 9 Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices for buyers in Japan, the world's top consumer, averaged $8.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in August, up 20 cents from the previous month, trade ministry data showed on Wednesday. The rise was largely in line with Asian spot prices, which were mostly higher last month than they were in July. Japan's average LNG import price increased in July for the first time in eight months, with a rise in oil prices earlier this year starting to impact prices for the fuel, Japan's trade data showed last month. The price of Asian spot cargoes was around $7.50 per mmBtu on Friday, down 50 cents from a month ago, underscoring how markets have shifted into an era of oversupply. The trade ministry surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, while excluding cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index. It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers. Prices are converted to a delivery-ex ship basis. For the monthly price report from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, click (bit.ly/1Mm47k1) The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Year Month Contract price Arrival price 2015 Aug $8.10 $7.70 2015 July $7.90 n/a 2015 June $7.60 $7.60 2015 May n/a n/a 2015 April $7.60 $7.90 2015 Mar $8.00 $7.60 2015 Feb $7.60 $10.70 2015 Jan $10.20 $13.90 2014 Dec $11.60 $15.10 2014 Nov $14.40 $14.30 2014 Oct $15.30 $12.40 2014 Sept $13.20 $11.30 2014 Aug $11.40 $12.50 2014 July $11.80 $13.80 2014 June $13.80 $15.00 2014 May $14.80 $16.30 2014 April $16.00 $18.30 2014 March $18.30 n/a (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)