TOKYO, March 9 Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices for delivery to Japan, the world's biggest buyer, in February fell to its lowest since the trade ministry started publishing figures two years ago, official data showed on Tuesday. The average price for cargoes contracted in Feb. was $6.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down 60 cents from the previous month, and marking the lowest in data going back to March 2014, the trade ministry said. The average price for cargoes arriving in Japan during February dropped to $6.90 per mmBtu, marking it as the first time it fell below $7 on the data. Spot Asian LNG prices extended declines to below $5 per mmBtu late last month amid slack demand and more supply beginning to flow from the United States and Australia. The ministry surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, while excluding cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmark prices such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index. It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers. Prices are converted to a delivery ex ship basis. The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Year Month Contract price Arrival price 2016 Feb $6.50 $6.90 2016 Jan $7.10 $7.90 2015 Dec $7.40 $7.50 2015 Nov $7.40 $7.50 2015 Oct $7.60 $7.90 2015 Sept $7.40 $7.70 2015 Aug $8.10 $7.70 2015 July $7.90 n/a 2015 June $7.60 $7.60 2015 May n/a n/a 2015 April $7.60 $7.90 2015 Mar $8.00 $7.60 2015 Feb $7.60 $10.70 2015 Jan $10.20 $13.90 2014 Dec $11.60 $15.10 2014 Nov $14.40 $14.30 2014 Oct $15.30 $12.40 2014 Sept $13.20 $11.30 2014 Aug $11.40 $12.50 2014 July $11.80 $13.80 2014 June $13.80 $15.00 2014 May $14.80 $16.30 2014 April $16.00 $18.30 2014 March $18.30 n/a (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)