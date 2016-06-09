(Adds details, table) TOKYO, June 9 Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes for Japan, the world's top buyer, fell in May to the lowest since the trade ministry started publishing figures more than two years ago, official data showed on Thursday. The average price of spot LNG contracted in May fell by 10 cents from the previous month to $4.10 per mmBtu, the monthly data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed, down from $14.80 two years ago. The average price of spot cargoes that arrived in Japan in May fell by $1.50 from a month earlier to $4.30 per mmBtu, down from $16.30 two years ago. The prices compared with the current spot Asian LNG price LNG-AS of $4.90. Spot prices fell to as low as $4 in mid-April but have since recovered on short-term supply tightness. METI surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, but excludes cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmarks such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index. It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers. Prices are converted to delivery on an ex-ship basis. The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Year Month Contract price Arrival price 2016 May $4.10 $4.30 2016 Apr $4.20 $5.80 2016 Mar n/a $6.80 2016 Feb $6.50 $6.90 2016 Jan $7.10 $7.90 2015 Dec $7.40 $7.50 2015 Nov $7.40 $7.50 2015 Oct $7.60 $7.90 2015 Sept $7.40 $7.70 2015 Aug $8.10 $7.70 2015 July $7.90 n/a 2015 June $7.60 $7.60 2015 May n/a n/a 2015 April $7.60 $7.90 2015 Mar $8.00 $7.60 2015 Feb $7.60 $10.70 2015 Jan $10.20 $13.90 2014 Dec $11.60 $15.10 2014 Nov $14.40 $14.30 2014 Oct $15.30 $12.40 2014 Sept $13.20 $11.30 2014 Aug $11.40 $12.50 2014 July $11.80 $13.80 2014 June $13.80 $15.00 2014 May $14.80 $16.30 2014 April $16.00 $18.30 2014 March $18.30 n/a (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)