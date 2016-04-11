TOKYO, April 11 The average price for liquefied natural gas LNG spot cargoes arriving in Japan in March fell by 10 cents from February to $6.80 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the lowest since the trade ministry started publishing figures two years ago, official data showed.

Spot Asian LNG prices fell to the low-$4 per mmBtu late last month as demand in Asia remained slow overall.

Japan is the world's biggest LNG buyer.

