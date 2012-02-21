TOKYO Feb 22 Japan is seeking permission to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from U.S. projects in Louisiana and Maryland and hopes to reach an agreement at a summit meeting in the United States slated for this spring, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Wednesday.

The operators of the projects must first gain permission from the U.S. government to export and such permission has only been granted once before, the paper said.

Exports would begin in 2016 if the U.S. government gives it the green light, it said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)