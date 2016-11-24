TOKYO Nov 24 Woodside Petroleum is
moving forward with its Scarborough area gas fields and its
delayed Browse liquefied natural gas (LNG) project at a similar
rate, and can't say at this stage which will be developed first,
its CEO told Reuters.
Woodside agreed in September to buy half of BHP Billiton's
stake in the Scarborough area fields off
Western Australia for $400 million, in a move that could help
speed a decision to develop a project that has been stuck on the
drawing board since its discovery in 1979.
With LNG prices depressed, the Australian oil and gas
company earlier shelved its Browse project.
"I honestly don't know," Chief Executive Peter Coleman said,
when asked which project would be developed first during an LNG
conference in Tokyo on Thursday.
"We are going to be moving both at the same pace ... Both
are very active at this point in time and I wouldn't want to say
which one will go first because I will probably get it wrong,"
Coleman said.
At a time of plentiful supply, LNG buyers are not committing
to long term contracts.
"On the buyers side, they are looking for flexibility in
contracts. In our view, they are not ready to sign up to a lot
of long green field project contracts," Coleman said.
LNG suppliers have been put in a tough spot as demand from
the world's top importers of the past few decades, Japan and
South Korea, has declined due to slowing economies, more
efficient use of power, and switches to coal and renewables.
That has led to a number of projects like Browse being delayed.
It is too early to say whether Scarborough would be able to
supply gas to the North West Shelf LNG plant, Australia's oldest
and biggest, when its existing fields start to run out of gas in
the next decade, Coleman said.
