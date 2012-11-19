PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 13
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO Nov 20 Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co said it had signed a basic agreement with a unit of oil major BP, BP Singapore Pte Ltd, to buy 500,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for 15 years from April 2017.
The prices will be set based on natural gas prices, Kansai, Japan's second-biggest power provider, said in a statement. The LNG will be supplied from several LNG projects that BP group are involved in worldwide.
SANTIAGO, Feb 12 More than 300 people wearing hoods vandalized property at the world's biggest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, and forced contract workers to stop work during an ongoing strike, management said on Sunday.
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.