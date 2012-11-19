TOKYO Nov 20 Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co said it had signed a basic agreement with a unit of oil major BP, BP Singapore Pte Ltd, to buy 500,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for 15 years from April 2017.

The prices will be set based on natural gas prices, Kansai, Japan's second-biggest power provider, said in a statement. The LNG will be supplied from several LNG projects that BP group are involved in worldwide.