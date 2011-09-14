SEOUL, Sept 14 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Wednesday that it sold 1.8 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in August, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier.

Sales for household and business use rose 12 percent to 846,000 tonnes, while sales for power generation fell by 4.6 percent to 993,000 tonnes, the world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG said in a filing to the stock exchange. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)