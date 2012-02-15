* Jan LNG imports at 2.89 mln T vs 4.93 mln T yr ago -
customs
* Jan coal imports at 10.71 mln T, up 4 pct yr/yr - customs
* LNG stocks above 60 pct of 3.8 mln T capacity - source
(Adds details and quotes)
By Cho Mee-young
SEOUL, Feb 15 South Korea's imports of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell 41 percent in January from a
year earlier after building inventory via robust imports last
December for winter demand, customs data showed on Wednesday.
The world's second-largest LNG buyer after Japan imported
2.89 million tonnes of LNG last month, compared with 4.93
million tonnes a year earlier, Korea Customs Service data
showed.
"The drop in January's imports follows higher imports in
December, while demand was slightly weaker than expected," a
government source told Reuters by phone.
LNG imports in December rose 46.6 percent to 4.81 million
tonnes, from 3.28 million tonnes a year earlier, due to
inventory building.
The country's current LNG inventory is at more than 60
percent of storage capacity of 3.8 million tonnes, down from 80
percent of capacity as of mid-January but "slightly higher than
usual levels seen at this time of a year," according to the
government source. The source was not authorised to talk to the
media and declined to be identified.
Domestic gas sales declined year on year, mainly led by
nationwide campaigns to reduce power consumption and manage
demand and supply during the peak winter season to avert
unexpected power outages seen last September.
State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) showed on
Friday that it sold 4.28 million tonnes of LNG in January, down
12.5 percent from a year earlier. The amount was equivalent to
189.46 billion cubic feet of natural gas.
KOGAS said on Monday that it would import 36.46 million
tonnes of LNG this year, equivalent to 1.6 trillion cubic feet
of natural gas, and slightly lower than last year's imports of
36.72 million tonnes, according to customs data.
South Korea's January coal imports rose 4 percent to 10.71
million tonnes from 10.32 million tonnes a year earlier, customs
data showed.
(Additional reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by David Chance
and Chris Lewis)