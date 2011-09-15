GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
SEOUL, Sept 15 South Korea's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) were almost unchanged in August from a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday.
South Korea, the world's second-largest LNG buyer after Japan, imported 2.02 million tonnes of LNG last month, compared to 2.04 million tonnes the year before, Korea Customs Service data showed.
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young and Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
