* Aug LNG imports at 2.02 mln T vs 2.04 mln T yr ago -Customs

* Aug coal imports at 9.66 mln T vs 9.18 mln T yr ago -Customs (Adds quotes, graphics, details)

By Cho Mee-young

SEOUL, Sept 15 South Korea's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) were almost unchanged in August from a year earlier, slowing down from the bullish growth seen earlier in the year due to declining demand for power, customs data showed on Thursday.

Yet gas demand in the longer term is likely to stay buoyant, analysts said.

"Last month's slightly lower LNG imports on the year were a result of the base effect, as demand for power in August last year soared more than 60 percent," Chang Lee, head of research at Woori Investment & Securities, said.

"While heavy rains lowered run rates of power generators last month, South Korea's LNG demand growth for power generation is projected to remain strong due to a fundamental shortage of power generators," Lee said.

South Korea, the world's second-largest LNG buyer after Japan, imported 2.02 million tonnes of LNG last month, compared to 2.04 million tonnes the year before, Korea Customs Service data showed.

The country's gas imports in the first eight months were still 11 percent higher year on year, driven by strong demand along with economic growth before demand eased last month due to cooler than usual temperatures, the data showed.

State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) on Wednesday said it had sold gas at home in August equivalent to 1.84 million tonnes of LNG, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier, led by higher sales for household and business use.

The domestic gas sales volume was equivalent to 81.44 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Sales for household and business use jumped 12 percent, but power generation sales fell 5 percent on the year.

The economy ministry is due to release August power sales data on Friday.

South Korea's August coal imports rose 5 percent to 9.66 million tonnes from a year earlier, data from the Korea Customs Service showed. (Additional Reporting by Joonhee Yu and Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)