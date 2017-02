SEOUL, Sept 26 Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Monday that its liquefied natural gas inventory would stand at an estimated 2.26 million tonnes by year-end and 2.77 million tonnes by end-September to meet seasonal winter demand.

The world's top LNG corporate buyer said in a statement prepared for a parliament hearing that its long-term supply forecast showed it needed to import an additional maximum 10.22 million tonnes per year from 2015 through 2020. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)